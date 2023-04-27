CNN names Vietnamese Banh mi among world’s best sandwiches

Banh mi is served in different ways. It can be eaten with beef on a hot pan or with other ingredients.



According to the website, Banh mi can be easily found at street vendors and food carts everywhere. This is not only a popular breakfast/lunch/dinner to Vietnamese people, but also well-known and beloved by many foreign visitors.

It is regularly ranked in the list of delicious dishes that foreign tourists must try when visiting Vietnam.



CNN said the classic version is pork-based, starring cha lua (Vietnamese-style pork roll), shredded pickled carrots, pickled daikon, cilantro leaves, mayonnaise and other ingredients. Depending on the region, travelers can taste different kinds of banh mi with various fillings. "The taste is crunchy, fresh, savory, and utterly delicious," CNN said.



The criteria for CNN’s list are being a famous sandwich that represents a country, having a delicious taste and being loved by locals.



Besides banh mi, three other Asian representatives were Shawarma and Falafel pita sandwiches (Middle East) and Katsu sando (Japanese fried pork cutlet sandwich with shredded cabbage)./.