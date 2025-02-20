CN Traveler suggests Phu Quoc as one of the most affordable travel destinations in the world for 2025

Picturesque scenery with blue sea, white sand, and golden sunshine at Bai Kem. (Source: Sun Group)

Recently, the prestigious American travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler released its list of 19 Cheap Places to Travel in 2025. Belize, a Central American country, topped the rankings, followed by Mexico and Mongolia. Vietnam ranked fourth, not only due to its affordability but also for its rare natural beauty. The list was curated based on US dollar exchange rates, airfare prices and deals, and the quality of hotels at each destination. Instead of expensive destinations like the Maldives, travelers can fully experience the beauty of the Indian Ocean in Madagascar, CN Traveler exemplifies.

Phu Quoc is one of Vietnam's affordable travel destinations for 2025. (Source: Sun Group)

In addition to well-known destinations such as Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City, the renowned American magazine suggests that travelers expand their journey to coastal and island locations, with Phu Quoc being a prime example in its list of the world's most affordable destinations for 2025. The pearl island boasts pristine beaches and resorts that CN Traveler describes as unmatched anywhere else.



Setting foot in Phu Quoc, visitors will immediately be captivated by a breathtaking natural landscape. Bai Kem and Bai Sao in the southern part of the island stand out as some of the most beautiful beaches on the planet. These twin beaches feature emerald-green waters, creamy white sand as smooth as gelato, and radiant golden sunlight—all blending together to create the perfect tropical paradise.



Among them, resorts near Bai Kem, such as New World Phu Quoc, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, and Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, stand out for their high-end services and distinctive styles. For instance, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is themed around a fictional 1920s French university, with each building designed according to a different academic faculty. New World Phu Quoc draws inspiration from Vietnam's traditional three-compartment houses and fishing villages. For those wanting to watch fireworks from their bed every night, La Festa Phu Quoc – Curio Collection by Hilton in Sunset Town is the perfect choice.

A variety of accommodation options starting from 500,000 VND in Sunset Town. (Source: Sun Group)

Beyond luxury resorts, the pearl island offers a diverse range of accommodation choices to suit every traveler's budget. Mini and boutique hotels in Sunset Town start at just 500,000 VND (~ 20 USD) per night, offering full amenities and rooms with direct views of Kiss Bridge and the blue sea, highly rated by visitors on booking platforms.

Beyond lodging experiences, Phu Quoc also offers a plethora of exciting recreational activities, such as the world's longest three-wire cable car ride to Hon Thom Island. With a ticket price of only 700,000 VND (approximately 28 USD), this activity is deemed affordable by many visitors compared to the extraordinary experience it provides, allowing travelers to admire the vast blue ocean from above for 20 minutes. The pearl island is also one of the few places in the world where visitors can enjoy two fireworks shows in one night, visible from every corner of Sunset Town.



Previously, in December 2024, the world-renowned travel magazine Travel + Leisure also recognized Phu Quoc as one of the most affordable destinations in the region. According to the American magazine, a three-day vacation in Phu Quoc costs significantly less than a weekend in Singapore or Koh Samui (Thailand). The cost in Phu Quoc is only one-third to one-fourth that of other famous tourist destinations in the region, Travel + Leisure commented.

International travelers call Phu Quoc an "island of diverse experiences." (Source: Sun Group)

The Republic of Korea's KBS also recognizes Phu Quoc as a cost-effective travel destination. According to surveys conducted by the broadcaster, Korean tourists are highly satisfied with the accommodation costs in Phu Quoc. Additionally, the combination of affordable prices and high-quality food has made this island a favorite among meticulous Korean travelers.



The consistent international recognition of Phu Quoc as an affordable travel destination highlights its remarkable transformation. Once labeled as an overpriced tourist spot two years ago, the pearl island has demonstrated its commitment to sustainable tourism development, solidifying its place on the global travel map./.