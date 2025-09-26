Cloud-chasing at Dong Cao peak: An exciting addition to highland travel itinerary

Tourists come to hunt clouds in Dong Cao Plateau. (Photo: VNA)

Every September and October, Dong Cao Plateau in Van Son commune, Bac Ninh province draws hundreds of visitors each day who come to chase clouds, camp overnight, and enjoy the fresh air amid rare, pristine mountain landscapes.



Situated more than 1,000 metres above sea level, Dong Cao Plateau is dubbed the “miniature Sa Pa.” Its endless green meadows, undulating rocky mountains, and refreshing climate make it an ideal camping destination, especially for young travelers. The highlight is the early-morning “cloud hunting” experience eagerly awaited by many.



At dawn, layers of white clouds roll like ocean waves, gradually revealing vast green grasslands as the sun peeks over the horizon. The landscape glows in brilliant shades of pink before brightening into clear daylight, showcasing mountains, green grasslands, and endless “seas of clouds.”



Nguyen Xuan Thoa, a local resident, said he has to wake at 3am and travel 20km from An Chau commune to Dong Cao, followed by a 30-minute climb to the peak to capture the breathtaking moment.



For tourists like Doan Phuong Hoa from Lang Son province, the journey requires an overnight trip. “We set off at 1am and arrived around 4am. The moment we reached the summit, many others were already there waiting. Everyone was so excited to take photos, check in, and enjoy the scenery,” Hoa recalled.



To fully embrace the experience, many young travelers choose to camp overnight. Nguyen Minh Tuan, an adventure enthusiast from Hanoi, said his group left the capital at 6am, stopped for lunch in An Chau, then continued along winding, forest-lined mountain roads to Dong Cao.



“When dusk fell, we pitched our tents on the meadow, lit a fire, grilled food, and chatted under the starry sky. The night sky here, filled with countless stars, is completely different from the smog and city lights - it’s unforgettable,” Tuan said.



Sea of ​​clouds in Dong Cao Plateau. (Photo: VNA)

According to Than Van Hieu, Deputy Director of Bac Ninh’s Centre for Culture and Tourism Promotion, the former Son Dong district boasts rich natural resources, with Dong Cao Plateau offering a favourable climate, forests, mountains, and streams. In recent years, camping and cloud-hunting here have become increasingly popular, especially among young tourists seeking photo and check-in opportunities.



He noted that local authorities need to work with relevant departments to develop master plans and service models linked with tourism, ensuring benefits for local communities while reinvesting in services and strengthening safety and security for visitors.



Besides camping and cloud hunting, tourists can also explore local traditions such as Dao ethnic herbal baths, visit Ba Tia waterfall, or discover the Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex.



Local resident Le Van Thinh expressed hope that authorities will pursue sustainable tourism development, with stronger environmental protection measures and policies encouraging community-based tourism, so that residents can earn an income while preserving the natural landscape./.