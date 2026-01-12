Close ties with people strengthen CPV’s leadership: Germany's DKP Chairman

Patrik Köbele, Chairman of the German Communist Party (DKP). (Photo: VNA)

The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has played an irreplaceable leadership role throughout the country’s history and development, with its enduring strength rooted in close bonds with the people, according to Patrik Köbele, Chairman of the German Communist Party (DKP).



In an interview with a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Germany, Köbele shared his views on the CPV’s leadership and Vietnam’s development orientations in the lead-up to the 14th National Congress of the CPV.



He affirmed that the CPV has been central to Vietnam’s historic struggle for national liberation, leading the people to break free from imperialist and colonial domination. Beyond wartime leadership, the CPV has also played a pivotal role in post-war national reconstruction, guiding the country through immense hardship toward recovery and development.



Köbele pointed out that the long-lasting consequences of Agent Orange/dioxin, which continue to affect Vietnam to this day, vividly illustrate the scale of devastation the country once endured. Against that backdrop, Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic recovery and development stand out as particularly meaningful and commendable, he said.



Assessing Vietnam’s recent socio-economic indicators, the DKP Chairman expressed particular interest in the country’s rising life expectancy, which has surpassed 70 years. He noted the target set out in the draft Political Report to the 14th National Congress to raise average life expectancy to about 75.5 years by 2030. These achievements and goals, he said, clearly reflect the humane orientation of a society led by the party.



In many countries, Köbele observed, improving people’s quality of life and longevity is not always treated as a top priority, as development policies tend to focus predominantly on economic growth indicators.



From this perspective, he underscored the importance of the CPV’s leadership role which is not exercised solely through administrative orders, but is built on a close relationship with the people. This close bond, he stressed, is the fundamental source of the Party’s leadership strength.



Sharing his personal impressions, Köbele said he was particularly impressed by the documents prepared for the 14th National Congress. He noted that they demonstrate a strong spirit of self-reflection and self-criticism within the CPV, especially in the firm emphasis on preventing corruption and other negative phenomena. Such problems, he warned, can seriously undermine the relationship between the Party and the people, and once that relationship is weakened, the Party’s leadership role inevitably comes under challenge.



He stressed the need to protect at all costs a stable and enduring relationship between the Party and the people, which he described as the decisive foundation for Vietnam to achieve even greater development successes.



According to the DKP Chairman, the goals set out in the documents are deeply reflect a people-oriented development model. He said this is precisely what the world needs at a time when conflict hotspots are increasing and international legal norms are facing serious challenges. In this context, Vietnam’s development path serves as a positive reference, he noted.



Köbele expressed his confidence and hope that the congress will adopt sound decisions, opening up a path of sustainable development not only for Vietnam but also contributing to the common interests of humanity./.