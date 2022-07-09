Classical music concert to feature Mozart, Dvořák compositions

The concert will be led by conductor Kim Xuan Hieu with Phan Viet Cuong on oboe, Ta Trung Duc on clarinet, Van Thanh Ha on bassoon, and Ta Tien Dat on horn.



Together they will stage Mozart’s The Magic Flute Overture and Sinfonia Concertante for Four Winds E-flat major, and the Czech musician’s Symphony No.8 G-major.



The event forms part of a series of ten concerts hosted annually by the VNSO which perform works by various world-famous composers and feature leading conductors, soloists and singers./.