Classical masterpieces to enchant audiences in HCM City

According to the Ho Chi Minh Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO), famous artists both home and abroad such as violist Jeon Min from the Republic of Korea, British-Vietnamese pianist Bich Tra, and conductor Tran Nhat Minh will take part in the event.

The event aims to honour two legendary Russian composers, Sergei Rachmaninov (1873 – 1943) and Sergei Prokofiev (1891 – 1953).



With Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 3, pianist Bich Tra is expected to bring deep emotions full of surprises to concert goers. Tra’s performances have been praised as “coruscating” (The Independent), “sophisticated” (Rheinpfalz-Zeitung) and possessing “surpassing artistry and passion” (American Record Guide).



Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30, was composed in the summer of 1909. The piece was premiered on November 28 of that year in New York City with the composer as the soloist, accompanied by the New York Symphony Society under Walter Damrosch. The work is reputed as one of the most technically challenging concertos in the standard classical piano repertoire.

As the creator of acknowledged masterpieces across numerous music genres, Sergei Prokofiev is regarded as one of the major composers of the 20th century. Especially, his symphonic fairy tale “Peter and the wolf” for narrator and orchestra has enchanted generations of children

At the show, violist Jeon Minh will wow audiences with Prokofiev’s violin Concerto No. 1 in D major./.