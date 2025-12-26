Civil servants, public employees to have four-day New Year break

During the 2026 New Year holiday, civil servants and public employees will enjoy a continuous four-day break from Thursday, January 1, to Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra has approved a proposal put forth by the Ministry of Home Affairs for a four-day New Year holiday in 2026.

Under Official Dispatch No. 12729/VPCP-KGVX dated December 25, civil servants and public employees will have a four-day break from Thursday (January 1) to Sunday (January 4, 2026). To offset this, the working day on Friday (January 2, 2026) will be shifted to Saturday of the following week (January 10, 2026).

For the non-state sector, employers are encouraged to adopt the same holiday schedule, while fully ensuring employees’ statutory rights and benefits in line with legal regulations. More favourable arrangements for workers are also encouraged where possible.

The Ministry of Home Affairs noted that the rescheduling of working days allows public employees to enjoy a more balanced and uninterrupted holiday, while also helping to stimulate tourism and consumer spending, thereby contributing to economic growth. The adjustment does not affect the total annual working time of civil servants and public employees./.