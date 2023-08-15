Citizens from 13 countries allowed to enter Vietnam for 45 days

Accordingly, citizens from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Belarus could stay in Vietnam for 45 days instead of 15 days since their entry, regardless of passport type or purpose of entry if they meet entry requirements in line with Vietnam law.



The Resolution will take effect on August 15.



The Government has also issued Resolution No. 127/NQ-CP on the issuance of e-visas for citizens of countries and territories. The resolution also publishes a list of international border gates that allow foreign nationals to enter and exit using e-visas.



The Resolution, which replaces Resolution No. 79/NQ-CP dated May 25, 2020 and Resolution No.60/NQ-CP dated April 27, 2022, will take into force on August 15./.