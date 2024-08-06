Making news
Citizens advised not to travel to Lebanon, Iran, Israel amidst tensions
While currently in Lebanon, people should move to a third country or return to Vietnam as soon as possible.
They were also advised to follow the security and safety guidelines and regulations set by the local authorities, and regularly check the warnings from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via its Consular Department or the Vietnamese embassies in Egypt, Iran, Israel, and neighbouring countries for timely response.
For assistance, Vietnamese citizens should contact the following emergency hotlines: The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Lebanon: +201 02 613 9869; the Vietnamese Embassy in Iran: +98 21 224 11670; the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel: +972 50 818 6116; or the citizen protection hotline of the Consular Department: +84 981 84 84 84./.