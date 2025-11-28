Citizen protection ready for Vietnamese following Hong Kong deadly fire

Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong (China) Le Duc Hanh (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong (China) remains on high alert to assist any Vietnamese nationals impacted by the recent deadly fire in Tai Po district, as Hong Kong authorities continue urgent rescue operations, said its Consul General Le Duc Hanh.

As of November 27 afternoon, the residential fire in Tai Po left at least 55 people dead, including two Indonesian nationals, and 76 injured, 12 of whom were in critical condition. It ripped through a crowded residential complex, leaving many victims’ identities unconfirmed amid the chaos.

Hanh called the disaster a catastrophic blow to lives and property, noting several foreigners among the dead. As of November 27 afternoon, the Consulate General had logged no reports of Vietnamese casualties. It had already held an emergency meeting, dispatched staff to track the crisis, and prepared citizen protection measures for immediate rollout if needed.

Vietnamese in distress can dial the Consulate General’s round-the-clock hotline at +852 6923 4922.

On November 27 afternoon, the Hong Kong authorities unveiled a 300 million HKD (38.57 million USD) relief fund for fire-ravaged households, providing each with 10,000 HKD emergency subsidy.

Police labeled it the city’s worst blaze since 1948, eclipsing the 1996 Kowloon inferno that snuffed out 41 lives./.