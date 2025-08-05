CIS Lao Cai, UK’s Ultra Education to bring startup training to Vietnamese students

The signing ceremony between CIS Lao Cai and Ultra Education (Photo: nhandan.vn)

The Canadian International School Lao Cai (CIS Lao Cai) has inked a strategic partnership with the UK-based Ultra Education to bring business and start-up education to students in Vietnam’s northwestern province.

The collaboration, formalised on August 4, will develop a tailored curriculum for grades 1 to 12, structured across three levels and customised to Vietnam’s cultural and educational context using Ultra Education’s resources. Set to roll out in the second semester of the 2025-26 academic year, it will be integrated into CIS Lao Cai’s curriculum.

Short-term courses of 10–12 weeks will also be offered at the school’s cultural and skills development centre, equipping external students with core business and startup skills.

Both sides will launch the first Students' Business Fair in Vietnam this November, giving students a platform to pitch entrepreneurial ideas and showcase products to the local community.

Established in August 2022 with an investment of over 700 billion VND (26.9 million USD), CIS Lao Cai is the northwestern region’s first international-standard school. It offers a bilingual curriculum blending the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training's standards with the University of Oxford’s programme for grades 1 to 12. This year, the school completed a state-of-the-art boarding facility for over 300 students aged 11 to 18.

Ultra Education, a UK social enterprise founded in 2014, serves around 5,000 young people and families annually through entrepreneurship programmes and holds Europe’s largest youth business fairs twice a year. The cooperation with CIS Lao Cai marks its first foray into Vietnam, delivering both student courses and teacher training in business education./.