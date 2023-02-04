Circus artists Quoc Co, Quoc Nghiep set new world record

They walked the 40-cm wide and 10-m long surface and climbed up and down 10 steps in 1 minute and 55 seconds.

The brothers made the record at their first perfomance so they did not need to do it again.

Co, 34 years old, and Nghiep, 38 years old, said that the record making at this time will a milestone that closes their successful career.

In 2021, the acrobat brothers set a new world record in head-to-head balancing in Catalonia, Spain.

The Vietnamese artists, with Nghiep balancing atop Co's head, climbed 100 stairs in 53 seconds at Girona Cathedral, the same venue where they set their previous record of 90 steps in 52 seconds in 2016.

Co started circus training when he was four, while Nghiep began at five. The two went professional in 1999. Their head-to-head balancing act got them into the top three finalists on Britain’s Got Talent in 2018.

The Guinness World Records invited Vietnamese acrobat brothers Giang Quoc Co and Giang Quoc Nghiep to perform in a head-to-head balancing act in the northern Italian city of Milan this February in an attempt to set a new world record.

