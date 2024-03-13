Ciputra Hanoi International Badminton Tournament opens

Vietnamese badminton player Vu Thi Trang at the Yonex Sunrise 2024. (Photo: qdnd.vn)



The athletes will compete in five categories: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. The winners of each category will receive a cash prize of 1,200 USD, while runner-ups and third-placed athletes in each category will pocket 720 USD and 300 USD, respectively.

The tournament, organised by the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and the Hanoi Badminton Federation, belongs to the competition and scoring system of the Badminton World Federation (BWF). It will last until March 17 at Tay Ho Gymnasium in Hanoi.

Athletes with high international rankings competing at the tournament include Rhustavito Shesar Hiren (Indonesia, ranked 76th in the world men's singles), Shetty Ayush (India, 78th in the world men's singles), Sim Yu-jin (the Republic of Korea, 39th in the world women's singles), and Letsthana Karupahthevan (Malaysia, 55th in the world women's singles)./.