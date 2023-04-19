Making news
CICON 2023 to open up Vietnam-RoK cooperation opportunities
Park said KCS, which gathers over 8,000 CEOs from over 8,000 member companies in various areas to discuss advanced management strategies, information and knowledge, wants to jointly hold activities and embark on projects in the city in the near future. He added that KCS hopes to organise the CICON 2023 in HCM City in June on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic ties. The event expects to draw the attendance of about 100 Korean officials, parliamentarians and businesses.
The conference was held for the first time in the capital city of Seoul in 2012, followed by Xi’an and Qingdao of China, Ulaanbaatar of Mongolia, and most recently, the capital city of Hanoi in 2022.
According to Park, CICON 2023 will focus on the challenges and opportunities for economic and cultural cooperation between the RoK and Vietnam, as well as development prospects for smart city and cultural industry of Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.
The event will be divided into three sections, including topics related to smart urban development, environment (urban industry), film, cuisine, fashion (cultural industry), and a series of activities aimed at promoting bilateral friendly relations (convergence industry).
The convergence industry section will focus its discussions on a variety of topics that many businesses and young entrepreneurs are interested in, such as Blockchain technology, Metaverse virtual space technology, NFT (Non-fungible token) digital products, and Web 3.0 (the upcoming third generation of the Internet).
Mai, for his part, said the municipal authorities will assign departments and agencies to discuss CICON 2023 organisation with KCS.
He informed the guest that the city is in the process of building a smart city with the first foundations being laid in health care, education and transport.
As an economic and cultural locomotive of Vietnam and Southeast Asia, the city is also interested in developing the cultural industry through exchange, cooperation and investment programmes with various international partners, including the RoK. The convergence industry is new for the city, but it is also planning to develop related fields, especially artificial intelligence, he said.
The host hoped for more opportunities for exchange and cooperation with KCS as well as many other organisations, units and businesses from the RoK in the future through periodic and annual joint programmes./.