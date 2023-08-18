Chip-based ID cards proven effective in e-contract authentication: agency

The chip-based ID cards have facilitated the implementation of the Vietnam Electronic Contract Development Axis (www.CeCA.gov.vn) by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said the Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency.



Therefore, the agency said, its computer and digital technology centre will continue coordinating with the Ministry of Public Security in connecting and sharing data and putting into use chip-based ID card authentication solutions on the CeCA.



The centre said chip-based ID cards have ensured accuracy of information and that people can benefit from digital transformation. Meanwhile, digital tech firms have also found it easier to access more clients.



The ministry reported that it has worked with the Ministry of Public Security to provide the e-authentication application on the CeCA.



The Vietnam Electronic Contract Development Axis (www.CeCA.gov.vn) was launched by the MoIT on June 16 last year, with the aim of supporting the attestation of e-contracts in service provision activities and to provide a portal to look up and authenticate such contracts./.