Chinese state media spotlights Vietnam’s grand celebration of reunification anniversary

Xinhua coverage to Vietnam’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 30. Photo: Screenshot

Chinese media outlets, including the Xinhua News Agency and the Global Times, have given prominent coverage to Vietnam’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 30.



In its report, Xinhua quoted General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam as saying that under the Party's leadership, the Vietnamese people and armed forces have united to rebuild, reconstruct, and develop the country. The leader also expressed Vietnam’s wish to join the international community in building a future of peace, prosperity, solidarity, and development. He said it is necessary for the nation to unlock its full productive potential and harnessing all available resources to accelerate socio-economic development.



Both Xinhua and the Global Times provided extensive coverage of the large-scale military parade, which featured not only various branches of the Vietnamese armed forces – including the army, navy, and air force, as well as police units, but also included the participation of foreign military delegations, including a team of the Guard of Honour of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).



Xinhua also quoted a Vietnamese citizen, Pham Thi Hue, who said China’s participation in the parade reflected the two countries’ comradeship and brotherhood.



According to the Chinese media, this marked the first time for the PLA's Guard of Honour to be invited to participate in a military parade in Vietnam./.