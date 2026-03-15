Chinese scholar highlights significance of Vietnam’s National Assembly election

Professor Zhu Zhenming of the China (Kunming) Academy of South and Southeast Asian Studies gives an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure holds particularly important significance, said Professor Zhu Zhenming of the China (Kunming) Academy of South and Southeast Asian Studies.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in China, the scholar said the election takes place shortly after the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), and therefore plays an important role in concretising the Resolution adopted at the congress. It represents a practical step toward translating the goals and tasks set out at the congress into reality.

He held that the election of deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels is not merely a procedural activity but also a vivid demonstration of the Vietnamese people exercising their right to mastery and participating in the country’s political life. Deputies who meet the required standards and earn voters’ confidence will take part in selecting key national leaders and undertaking important responsibilities before the country and the people.

The Chinese scholar noted that the decision to hold the election two months earlier than usual aims to synchronise it with the implementation of key decisions adopted after the CPV’s 14th National Congress, thereby facilitating the swift and effective rollout of development tasks and orientations.

According to him, the move reflects the spirit of renewal and determination of the CPV Central Committee. Right after the 14th National Congress, the new leadership has demonstrated a decisive and dynamic working style, creating a positive start in translating the congress’s goals into action and strengthening public confidence.

Professor Zhu also pointed out that the election takes place at a time when Vietnam is facing both new development opportunities and significant challenges, making it a test of the leadership and governance capacity of the Party and the State.

In recent years, Vietnam’s Party and Government have implemented a number of major reforms, including the reorganisation of administrative units, the adoption of a two-tier local administration model, and efforts to streamline the administrative apparatus. In this context, the unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, close coordination among central and local authorities, ministries and sectors, and the joint efforts of the population have helped ensure that the election is conducted in an orderly and effective manner.

According to the expert, these developments demonstrate the organisational capacity and adaptability of the Vietnamese Party and State, as well as their efforts to lead the people in implementing the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and advancing national development.

He also observed that the election has received strong public support and active participation from voters nationwide. Media reports show voters have enthusiastically engaged in the electoral process, demonstrating democratic spirit and civic responsibility while contributing to the selection of worthy representatives who reflect the will and aspirations of the people.

Notably, many young voters participating in the election for the first time have exercised their civic rights with a strong sense of responsibility, reflecting both civic awareness and expectations for the country’s development in the coming period.

Professor Zhu expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Party and with the collective efforts of the Vietnamese people, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels will proceed smoothly and achieve successful results./.