Chinese scholar highlights importance of Vietnam’s election in new development stage

Professor Qu Qiang, commentator for the China Global Television Network (CGTN) and lecturer at the Minzu University of China, in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency. Photo: VNA A Chinese scholar has highlighted the significance of Vietnam’s election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term on March 15, describing the event as an important political milestone as the country enters a new stage in socio-economic development and national governance.



In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Beijing, Professor Qu Qiang, commentator for the China Global Television Network (CGTN) and lecturer at the Minzu University of China, highlighted the country’s decision to hold the election earlier than usual. He noted that the move reflects practical requirements as the country prepares for a new development phase.



In the coming years, Vietnam aims to accelerate economic growth, promote structural transformation, and raise average income levels. Therefore, early preparation of the leadership apparatus will help ensure the smooth functioning of the political system and allow state agencies to implement development strategies more effectively.



At the same time, he pointed out that Vietnam faces new challenges amid global geopolitical competition, rapid technological change, and economic uncertainty. Strengthening leadership capacity and preparing qualified personnel will therefore be essential for the country to seize emerging opportunities and respond effectively to external challenges.



Professor Qu emphasised that deputies of the National Assembly and People’s Councils in the new term will need strong political commitment, professional expertise, and a broad understanding of global trends.

With the global economy changing so quickly, Vietnam’s National Assembly could benefit from more experts in areas like economy, technology, energy, artificial intelligence (AI), climate change, and international relations. Having top specialists in the legislature would boost the quality of policymaking and better support the country’s development strategies, he noted.



According to the expert, Vietnam is currently participating in important free trade agreements with international partners, creating significant opportunities to promote trade, attract investment, and develop regional supply chains. However, to fully capitalise on these opportunities, Vietnam needs a leadership

and elected representatives with strong capacity, vision, and a deep understanding of global development trends.



With its current development foundation and set strategic goals, Qu concluded that Vietnam is entering an important stage of growth, and the freshly-ended election will help provide momentum for the country’s continued socio-economic development and international integration in the years ahead./.