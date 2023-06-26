Chinese Premier chairs welcome ceremony for Vietnamese Prime Minister

After the welcome ceremony, the two government leaders held talks.



This is the first official visit by PM Chinh and the first by a Vietnamese PM to China after seven years. It is also the first time key leaders of the two countries directly meet after China completed the State leadership for the new tenure.



During his stay, PM Chinh will have meetings with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, and Chairman of the 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee Zhao Leji.



He will attend important meetings of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and have bilateral meetings with WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwa and leaders of some countries and international organisations.



On this occasion, the PM will also join a Vietnam - China business forum./.