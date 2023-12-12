Chinese Party, State leader begins state visit to Vietnam

Politburo member, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (front, right) welcomes General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse at Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: VNA)



General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse arrived in Hanoi at noon on December 12, starting their two-day state visit to Vietnam.



The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse, and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong and his spouse.



Politburo member, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh welcomed Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and the Chinese high-level delegation at Noi Bai International Airport.



It is the third visit to Vietnam by Xi Jinping as the Chinese General Secretary and President. It is a reciprocal visit following Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's visit to China last year.

The visit holds important significance to the relations between the two Parties and states, affirming the two countries' attaching of importance and top priority to the consolidation of the Vietnam - China relations to develop firmly, stably, and sustainably, for the benefit of both countries. It takes place in the context that the Vietnam - China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership is developing positively in all fields./.