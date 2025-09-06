Chinese media: Vietnam–China ties a model of friendship and cooperation

President Luong Cuong holds talks with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping. (Photo: VNA)

Leading Chinese outlets including Xinhua News Agency, China Central Television (CCTV), People’s Daily, and Global Times have recently featured extensive coverage of activities by senior leaders of Vietnam and China on the occasion of their visits and attandance at major anniversaries in both countries.

Reports said that during talks with Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong, who made a trip to China to attend the 80th anniversary of the world’s victory over fascism and engage in bilateral activities, Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed China’s support for Vietnam in pursuing a socialist path suited to its national conditions and in successfully organising the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV). He noted that, under the spirit of being “both comrades and brothers,” the two sides should enhance the exchange of experience on Party building and state governance.

In his meeting with President Luong Cuong on September 4 in Beijing, Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), stressed that both countries remained committed to socialism suited to their respective contexts. He said China is ready to work with Vietnam to implement outcomes of Xi’s April visit to Vietnam, strengthen strategic trust, maintain mutual support, and advance development together. He added that the NPC is willing to promote exchanges with the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) to further the strategic significance of building a Vietnam–China community with a shared future.

CCTV earlier reported that, at the invitation of the CPV Central Committee and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Zhao led a high-level Chinese Party and State delegation to Vietnam from August 31 to September 2 to attend the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

During meetings with Vietnamese Party and State leaders, Zhao underlined China’s readiness to work with Vietnam to realise important common understandings reached by the top leaders of the two Parties. He said both countries should strengthen exchanges of state governance experience in line with the “six major orientations”, promote socialist modernisation, and accelerate the building a Vietnam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

He stressed the need for both sides to leverage the strengths of socialism to address external uncertainties, firmly support each other’s reform and development, and jointly oppose unilateralism and protectionism. He also affirmed China’s willingness to step up strategic development alignment with Vietnam, deepen cooperation in traditional sectors, expand collaboration in emerging fields, safeguard the multilateral trading system, and maintain stable global supply chains.

In talks with NA Chairman Man, Zhao said the NPC hoped to enhance institutionalised exchanges with the Vietnamese NA, share legislative and oversight experience, and provide legal foundations for practical bilateral cooperation.

Chinese media noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the Year of Vietnam-China Humanistic Exchange. Over the past 75 years, relations have developed from the traditional “comrades and brothers” friendship into a community with a shared future of strategic significance, hailed as a model of friendship, mutual support, solidarity, and cooperation among nations./.