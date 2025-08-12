Making news
Chinese firms expect expanded imports of Vietnamese agro-forestry products
Demand for durians in the Chinese market is surging, prompting growing interest among importers in seeking supply from Vietnam. With its geographical proximity, short transport time and distinctive flavour, Vietnamese durian is highly regarded for both quality and long-term growth potential.
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident reporter in Beijing, Li Xiapeng from the Hebei Kinghey Catering Services Company noted that in the first half of this year, Vietnam’s agro-forestry product exports to China reached 1.3 billion USD, up nearly 46.8% year on year, reflecting the significant demand of the Chinese market.
To boost import–export cooperation, he said, in addition to capitalising on Vietnam’s competitive advantages, both sides should improve customs clearance procedures at border gates, shorten processing time and facilitate direct business connections. Faster clearance would help agricultural, forestry and fishery products maintain their freshness during transit, he added.
Li underscored the importance of close links between Chinese and Vietnamese enterprises. As one of China’s top 500 companies and a leading business in the catering industry, the Hebei Kinghey Catering Services Company is keen to expand cooperation with Vietnamese enterprises to bring more high-quality Vietnamese products to the Chinese market.
Among Vietnam’s agro-forestry products, durian is currently one of the most sought-after items. In China, it enjoys clear advantages such as short shipping time that preserve freshness, lower logistics costs and a harvest season that lasts all year round. Many Chinese businesses view Vietnamese durian as increasingly competitive with products from Thailand and Malaysia.
In recent years, Vietnamese durians have steadily strengthened their position in China, thanks not only to their distinctive taste but also to consistent quality, stable supply and competitive prices. A representative of a durian business at the Xin Fa Di market in Beijing said the fruit was currently highly popular among Chinese consumers and expressed hope it would continue to gain a greater share of the market.
Recent Vietnam–China trade promotion events have placed strong emphasis on the durian sector, with agreements on quality standards, food safety and traceability. These are considered vital foundations for Vietnam’s durian industry to consolidate its current market share and expand further in the billion-strong market.
With its inherent advantages and strong demand from China, Vietnamese durian is forecast to continue achieving success, contributing positively to the country’s agricultural export revenue./.