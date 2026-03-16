Chinese defence minister visits Commando Brigade 113

Minister of National Defense Phan Van Giang welcomes Chinese counterpart Dong Jun. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang welcomed the Chinese minister to the brigade. The visit was also attended by Lieutenant General Nguyen Ba Luc, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, along with representatives of the Commando Corps and relevant units of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence.

According to the ministry, the visit took place as Dong led a high-level Chinese defence delegation to attend the first meeting of the Vietnam–China strategic dialogue at the foreign, defence and public security minister level, as well as the 17th session of the Vietnam–China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation.

At Brigade 113, the two defence ministers listened to a briefing on the history, development and achievements of the Commando Corps, which has been honoured three times with the title "Hero of the People’s Armed Forces" along with other prestigious awards.

They also toured training grounds and equipment displays, and watched demonstrations of combat training, martial arts and specialised techniques by officers and soldiers of the brigade, including camouflage skills, live-fire drills with standard weapons, commando combat performances and demolition techniques.

Following the demonstrations, the two ministers met with and presented gifts to officers and soldiers of Commando Brigade 113 in recognition of their efforts and achievements./.