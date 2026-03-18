Chinese Defence Minister arrives in Quang Ninh to attend border friendship exchange activities

Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) and Chinese Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun attend the 10th Vietnam–China Border Defence Friendship Exchange in Quang Ninh province. Photo: VNA

Dong and a high-ranking delegation from China’s Ministry of National Defence were officially welcomed by Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang.

Following the reception and a visit to the border marker, the two ministers planted a friendship tree at the border gate, symbolising their shared commitment to preserving and promoting the long-standing solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and China.

The two ministers and their delegations later attended the ground-breaking ceremony for Hai Son Commune's Friendship Medical Station.

The facility will be a two-storey building covering 2,450 square metres, comprising 32 functional rooms, including general medical examination and treatment areas, administrative offices and supporting technical infrastructure. With a total investment of 52 billion VND (2 million USD) funded by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, the project is expected to significantly improve healthcare services for local officials, armed force personnel and residents in the border area./.