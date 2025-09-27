China's National Day celebrated in Hanoi

Delegates at the event. Photo: VNA

Acting Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung attended a banquet hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi on September 26 to mark the 76th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China (October 1).

In his speech, Trung congratulated the Chinese Party, State and people on their achievements over the past 76 years. He highlighted China’s progress since the 18th National Party Congress in 2012, noting that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee with Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping at its core, China has built a moderately prosperous society and improved living standards, while upholding its growing role in global security, development, civilisation and governance issues.

Trung spotlighted the growing Vietnam-China relations in recent years, driven by strategic guidance from both Parties and countries’ top leaders. Political trust has grown through robust high-level exchanges, while major connectivity projects and economic, trade, and investment ties have flourished. Social foundations have solidified, and differences have been managed constructively on the basis of mutual respect and adherence to international law.

Going forward, the Vietnamese Party, State and people are ready to work with their Chinese counterparts to advance their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and build a Vietnam–China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance in line with the six major orientations agreed by both sides, he said. He advocated for stronger multilateralism, international solidarity and cooperation to tackle traditional and non-traditional security challenges, while pooling resources for sustainable development to foster global and regional connectivity for mutual benefit.

Wang Qun, Chargé d’Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam, reflected on China’s major achievements over the past 76 years.

He underscored the close ties between the two nations, describing China and Vietnam as “good neighbours, good friends, good comrades, and good partners”.

China sees Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and stays ready to translate high-level common perceptions into concrete actions, he said. He stressed the importance of following the strategic direction set by both Parties and countries’ top leaders to further enrich the China-Vietnam Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance./.