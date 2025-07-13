China wins championship at DIFF 2025

China triumphs at DIFF 2025 grand finale. Photo: VNA

China’s Jiangxi Yangfeng team claimed the championship title at the 2025 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) with a vibrant and emotional performance in the grand finale on July 12.

The final night featured a dramatic showdown between China’s Jiangxi Yangfeng and Vietnam’s Z121 Vina Pyrotec.

Making its DIFF debut, the Z121 Vina Pyrotec team was praised for its powerful display themed “Welcoming a New Era”, which combined sophisticated pyrotechnics with national pride. The team earned second place, having previously outperformed teams from Finland, Italy, the UK, and Canada.

Jiangxi Yangfeng impressed the jury with a show titled “Da Nang: shining gem, city of the future”, seamlessly blending dynamic lighting effects with ten musical pieces. It received a 20,000 USD prize, while the runner-up was awarded 10,000 USD.

Three additional awards of 5,000 USD each were presented “Creativity” went to Portugal’s Macedos Pirotecnia, “Audience Favorite” to Da Nang's own team, and “Promising Performance” to Italy’s Martarello Group.

Throughout the festival, Da Nang experienced a festive atmosphere, particularly along the Han River. Crowds began gathering early, and hotels in central and coastal areas reached nearly full occupancy.

During the final weekend alone, local accommodations served nearly 98,000 guests, up 6.4% year-on-year, with international arrivals surging by 81%. Air traffic also peaked, with Da Nang Airport handling a record number of flights.

Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Luong Nguyen Minh Triet expressed gratitude to residents and visitors for their support, affirming the city’s commitment to building DIFF into a world-class cultural brand and Da Nang into a leading festival destination in Asia.

Organisers aim to expand DIFF in future editions as a key driver for nighttime economy, tourism, and the city’s green-smart-modern development strategy./.