China, Vietnam promote comprehensive strategic cooperation: Chinese official

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: Kyodo/VNA

Leaders of Vietnam and China agreed to elevate the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries to a new, higher-quality, and deeper level, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has stated.

Talking to the press following Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping’s visit to three Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, Wang said that this year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations. Xi chose Vietnam as the first stop in his foreign visits in 2025, while To Lam also selected China as his first overseas destination to come after assuming the role of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam last year

The fact that both the leaders paid mutual visits within a year fully reflects the strategic nature and the high level of China – Vietnam relations, he noted.

Wang stressed that during Xi's trip, Vietnamese and Chinese leaders pledged to accelerate the building of a China – Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, and jointly promote the cause of socialism amid a changing global landscape.

According to the Chinese official, the strategic guidance of the top Party and State leaders of the two countries is the greatest advantage and the most important political guarantee for the development of China – Vietnam relations.

During the visit, Xi and Lam held an in-depth discussion on shared, strategic, and directional issues, and further deepened their exchanges through two tea talks. The Chinese leader also met with President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

The Chinese FM cited Xi as emphasising that China will always support Vietnam in pursuing its path toward socialism suited to the latter's conditions, in preparing for and holding the 14th National Party Congress, and in continuously creating new prospects for the cause of the Party and the nation.

During the trip, the two sides issued a joint statement and signed 45 cooperation documents, aiming to promote effective, high-quality, and substantive cooperation between the two countries, and speed up the alignment of their development strategies, Wang said.

The expansion and upgrade of railway cooperation between Vietnam and China demonstrates their determination to pursue common development, he noted, adding that with the launch of the China – Vietnam railway cooperation mechanism during the Chinese leader’s visit, the two countries will achieve complete connectivity of standard-gauge railway lines, significantly helping enhance cross-border transport capacity, reduce logistics costs, and enable the seamless connection of their supply chains.

This will further expand the new western land - sea route, creating stronger momentum for the China – Indochina Peninsula Economic Corridor, and it is expected to become a landmark project in the building of a high-quality Belt and Road Initiative between China and Vietnam, Wang went on.

According to him, as this year marks the Year of China – Vietnam Humanistic Exchange, Xi and Vietnamese leaders jointly met with delegates attending the China – Vietnam people’s friendship meeting, and reaffirmed that the foundation and strength of bilateral relations lie in the people.

The Chinese FM stated that in the context of a changing world, the peaceful development of the two socialist countries – China and Vietnam – has brought about valuable stability, and the friendly cooperation between them has fully demonstrated a spirit of progress. Standing at a new historical starting point, China and Vietnam will work together along the path outlined by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, making new contributions to the cause of socialism in the world and to the development and advancement of humanity./.