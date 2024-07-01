China, Finland enter finale of Da Nang int’l firework fest

A performance staged by the Finnish team. (Photo: VNA)

With their standout and impressive performances, China’s Liuyang Lingduan New-art Display Co, and Finland’s Joho Pyro Professional Fireworks AB were named on June 30 to enter the final round of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF).



They will compete at the finale themed “Made of Young Generation” slated for July 13, with the champion winning a 20,000 USD reward and the runner-up 10,000 USD.



On June 29, it was those two teams that delivered sparkling fireworks art shows on the theme of “Made of Fairy Tales”.

The Finland team demonstrated their ‘Millions of Dreams’ performance with 10,000 fireworks launches in a 20-minute show on the Han River, attended by more than 10,000 fans on the main stage, as well as in free seats along the riverbanks, on boats, and from high-rise buildings.

Meanwhile, Liuyang Jingduan New-art Display, making their debut at the DIFF, showcased the landscape and culture of China with traditional Chinese music and impressive high-range fireworks.



The DIFF 2024, which kicked off on June 8, features performances by eight teams from China, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, the US, and Vietnam.



Starting in 2008, Da Nang has been the only place in Vietnam to have hosted a fireworks festival, making it a magnet for the best fireworks producers from around the world each year. The city has been building a ‘fireworks festival city’ reputation to promote it as a ‘must-see’ destination in central Vietnam./.