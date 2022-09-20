Making news
China-ASEAN Expo concludes with new record of signed deals
Wei Zhaohui, Secretary General of the CAEXPO Secretariat, said that 267 international and domestic cooperation projects were signed at the expo this year, with a total investment value of more than 400 billion yuan (57 billion USD), up 37% from the previous year.
The 19th CAEXPO featured 88 economic and trade events held in-person and virtually. They covered a wide range of areas, including high-end metal new materials, healthcare, culture-tourism, green chemical materials and mechanical manufacturing.
The exhibition area reached 102,000 sq.m this year. A total of 1,653 exhibitors from 40 countries and territories took part in the event which welcomed around 25,600 visitors daily, a year-on-year increase of 19.2%.
Launched in 2004, CAEXPO has become a major event paving the way for enterprises from ASEAN member states to gain access to the Chinese market.