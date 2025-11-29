Making news
Children’s views gathered to shape online cyber security policies
The Department of Cyber Security and Hi-tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security held a ceremony on November 27 in Hanoi to gather children’s feedback on the 2026–2030 online child protection and support programme. The event served as an official forum for collecting opinions from youth nationwide.
Addressing the event, Colonel Ha Van Bac, Deputy General Director of the Department of Cyber Security and Hi-tech Crime Prevention, said the agency has collaborated with the Vietnam Association for Protection of Child Rights (VAPCR), the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee, and international organisations to consult nearly 2,800 children across 16 provinces and cities.
The survey found that 27.1% of children use the Internet for less than 1 hour per day, 50% for 1–3 hours, 18.8% for 4–6 hours, and 2.3% for more than 10 hours, he said, noting that the findings provide a comprehensive view of children’s Internet usage and risks related to personal safety on cyberspace.
He emphasised that these form a key foundation for the Ministry of Public Security to study and give recommendations to the Prime Minister for the 2026–2030 online child protection and support programme, aiming to keep children safe while helping them develop their digital skills.
Nguyen Thi Thanh Hoa, VAPCR Chairwoman, stated that the questionnaire was designed in child-friendly language. The number of participating children was twice the initial expectation, and in many areas, children themselves guided and collected feedback from their peers.
This reflects the close coordination between central agencies, international organisations, and the support of localities, she said, adding that the respondents represented nearly 2,800 children across the country, conveying their views and exercising their right to participate in shaping policies related to them.
The survey showed that 78% of children want to gain more skills to protect themselves in the digital environment.
According to Pham Tien Nam, a Tay ethnic student from Cam Con primary and secondary school in Lao Cai province, the skills that need emphasis include online self-protection, reporting harmful content and ads, seeking support when facing cyberbullying, and digital safety education in schools.
Dao Le Mai Van, an 8th-grade student from Ho Chi Minh City, noted hope that families will strengthen supervision to help children distinguish between real and fake information, identify scams and harmful links, set passwords and protect their personal data, and know how to report and seek help when facing online risks.
Ha Ngoc Tan, a 9th-grade student in Thanh Hoa province, suggested schools develop a comprehensive digital safety curriculum, provide a friendly and reliable reporting channel, hold monthly thematic activities, strengthen the role of school counsellors, and pay special attention to students with special circumstances.
At the event, the children also raised questions about the responsibility of businesses in protecting children online, stressing the need for companies to tighten controls for banned ads and products—such as weapons, e-cigarettes, and heated tobacco./.