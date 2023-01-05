Children’s books celebrating Tet released

Mo Ra La Thay Tet by Lion Books (Photo: Lion Books)

Vietnam's leading book publishers and distributors for children have released new books introducing the traditions of Tet (Lunar New Year) as well as literary works about the special holiday to celebrate the Year of the Cat.



Lion Books, a book distributor in Hanoi, has presented the picture poem book Mo Ra La Thay Tet (Open the Book, Enjoy Tet) written by author Chieu Xuan, featuring familiar images of the holiday in Vietnam.



The book has two versions. One is about Tet in the north with dao (peach blossom) flowers and banh chung (square glutinous rice cakes), and another is the holiday in the south with mai (ochna) flowers and banh tet (cylindrical glutinous rice cakes).



According to Lion Books, the book is printed in Vietnamese and English so that overseas Vietnamese children can learn about Vietnamese Tet. It is not only for children but also for all people who love the country’s traditional holiday.



The book, published by the Hanoi Publishing House, includes a set of stickers about traditional dishes for Tet, a set of six lucky money envelopes, a map of Vietnam, and a stop-motion video based on the book.



As usual, the Kim Dong Publishing House presents its annual special publication for Tet.



Nham Nhi Tet – Quý Mao 2023 (Book for the Year of the Cat 2023) consists of 25 interesting stories, poems, songs, paintings, and illustrations about Tet and the cat, compiled by famous writers for children from different generations.



The 170-page book includes funny and warm short stories, such as Bep Lua (Stove), Nhung Chuyen Ghe Nguoc Xuoi Don Tet (Tet Comes to Busy River) and Ki Uc Thang Gieng (Memories of the Spring).



The work also consists of the short comic story Chuyen Tren Troi Roi Xuong (Unexpected Things Happen) by Hoang Giang which is promised to bring a lot of laughs for little readers during the holiday.



Musician Nguyen Hong Minh tells tales about famous cats in music.



In particular, the publication features paintings on cats by late artist Nguyen Sang, one of four leading painters in Vietnamese modern fine arts, to mark his 100th birthday, as well as a story about Sang’s life and career by author Chu Hong Tien.

The book also has illustrations by favourite young painters Ta Huy Long, Vu Dinh Tuan, and Quynh Chu, among others.



Nguyen Thu Ha, a mother of two daughters in Dong Nai province, said, “These books about Tet for children are meaningful gifts in the holiday that help children learn more about traditional Tet.”



The books are available nationwide at bookstores and on e-commerce websites./.