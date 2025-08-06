Children’s art competition spreads message of peace

The drawing contest is open to both international and Vietnamese children aged 6 to 15. (Photo: VNA)

An international children's drawing competition themed “I Love Hanoi – City for Peace” has been launched as part of the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

Jointly organised by the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations, the event also commemorates the 26th anniversary of Hanoi being recognised by UNESCO as a “City for Peace.”

According to organisers, the competition offers a meaningful cultural and educational platform, serving not only as a creative space for Vietnamese and international children living in Hanoi but also as a forum to inspire patriotism, a love for peace, environmental awareness, and the aspiration to build a humane and sustainable world.

This year’s contest is open to children aged 6 to 15. Entries should reflect themes such as love for Hanoi and the homeland, dreams of peace, opposition to war and poverty, and Vietnam’s natural beauty and the kindness of its people.

Vietnamese participants may submit their artworks directly to the Hanoi Centre for Culture and Library (Ba Trieu and Ha Dong branches), while international entrants can send theirs to the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations. Submissions will be accepted from August 15 to September 10, 2025.

The awards ceremony and final exhibition are scheduled for September 20 at the Octagon House near Sword Lake. A total of 91 prizes will be presented, worth 126 million VND (nearly 5,000 USD), including one first-place prize, 10 second-place prizes, 20 third-place prizes, 30 consolation prizes, 10 thematic prizes, and 20 additional awards.

Over the years, the competition has attracted strong interest from pupils at primary and secondary schools, art clubs, international schools, and a diverse community of young foreign participants living and studying in Hanoi. It has helped discover and nurture young artistic talents whose works often feature vibrant colours, imaginative compositions, and heartfelt reflections on national pride, love for Hanoi, environmental protection, and the desire for a peaceful world.

Beyond its artistic value, the competition serves as a cultural bridge between Vietnamese children and their international peers, fostering friendship and mutual understanding among nations. Through simple yet powerful “artistic messages”, the image of Hanoi — a thousand-year-old city of peace and creativity — continues to be shared with the global community.

In 2025, the contest is expected to once again inspire patriotism, nurture aesthetic sensibility, and encourage the younger generation to become peace-loving global citizens who uphold human values and contribute to a brighter and more prosperous future for the capital and the nation./.