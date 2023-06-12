All medals were in the blitz chess event, adding to their three golds, two silvers and one bronzes won in rapid events in previous days.



The only silver went to Tong Thai Hoang An in the girls' U12 event. She took nine points from 11 matches to rank second after Aiaru Altynbek of Kazakhstan who topped with 10.5 points.



An earlier took gold in rapid chess on June 8.



Dau Khuong Duy bagged his bronze in the boys' U12 class with 8.5 points. It was his second medal after a gold in the rapid event last week.



Other bronzes went to Le Phan Hoang Quan in the boys' U8 and Nguyen Hong Nhung in the girls U18.



Vietnam had 12 masters to checkmate at the tournament. They were among more than 460 competitors from 35 countries and territories./.