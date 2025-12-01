Making news
Check-in counters only available for passengers with checked baggage for in special categories from Dec 1
Check-in at counters will be available only for passengers with checked baggage or those in special categories from December 1.
All other passengers will complete the full process, including ticket purchase, check-in, security screening, and boarding, via biometric technology application linked to VNeID digital identification and authentication or through self-service kiosk systems at airports.
Previously, under Directive No. 24/CT-TTg dated September 13, 2025, by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on promoting the deployment of technology solutions for citizens and businesses linked to population data, digital identification and authentication, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) was instructed to urgently complete the procurement and investment in infrastructure and necessary equipment to ensure the timely implementation of biometric technology linked to VNeID digital identification and authentication for airport procedures.
Since September 15, 2025, ACV, in coordination with airlines, has guided all passengers to use their ID card or VNeID digital identification account to register biometric data at check-in counters or via VNeID app. This allows them to pass through security checkpoints and boarding gates in line with automated airport security and boarding procedures for domestic flights, except for passengers using other valid forms of identification.
From September 15 to November 30, 2025, ACV and airlines proactively studied and applied practical incentive policies to encourage passengers to purchase tickets and use the biometric solution linked to VNeID digital identification and authentication for airport procedures./.