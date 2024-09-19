Making news
Charity programme to provide free surgery for poor with cleft lips
It is sponsored by US NGO Alliance For Smiles and the Rotary Club of Saigon.
The surgeries are expected to be performed from November 9 to 19 at the Hue University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital.
The programme will identify 70 patients with lip defects and cleft lips and gums, including children aged just 10 weeks.
Examination, treatment, surgery, and even accommodation will be provided for free.
For registration, people can contact hotline 0234.3969.556 at the hospital’s department of otorhinolaryngology - eye - maxillofacial surgery or register at local women's associations, commune and ward people's committees, or the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee at communes and wards or contact Dr Minh at 0988.619.557 or Dr Phuong at 0942.411.114.
They can also register at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKocDHWmATPoo_kBRuccsfxLQJhyPjOAfPhiA17LMw-2Bitw/viewform and send to rotary.saigon@gmail.com or contact the Rotary Saigon hotline at 0913100678.
Last year, when the programme first began, 40 people received surgeries for cleft lips and palates, all children from Mekong Delta provinces.
The full medical costs and part of their accommodation and travel expenses were taken care.
The second programme was held at the Can Tho University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital in April this year when 120 children and adults benefited.
Founded in 2004, AFS provides free treatment for people with cleft lips and palates worldwide.
The Rotary Club of Saigon, established in 2021, focuses on education, healthcare for mothers and children and other social programmes./.