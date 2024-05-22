Making news
Charitable operation brings light to poor people in Thua Thien – Hue
According to Dr. Pham Minh Truong from the hospital, this is the second free surgery campaign conducted in 2024 by its 25-member team which have helped more than 100 impoverished people from mountainous areas regain their sight, including many elderly people who had been blind for decades.
In this programme, supported by CEO at APBA Prof. Dr. Hattori Tadashi, 250 patients were screened, with nearly 80 cases recommended for surgery. Besides the 40 patients receiving on-site surgeries, the remaining ones will be provided with free surgeries in the coming time.
Through this charitable surgery campaign, foreign experts also transfer the latest eye surgery techniques to the Hue Eye Hospital’s staff, contributing to improving the quality of ophthalmic treatment in the locality./.