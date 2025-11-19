Champasak hosts first Vietnam-Laos Friendship STEM Robotics Festival

A challenge at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese and Lao students competed in robotics challenges in Champasak province on November 18, as part of the first Vietnam-Laos Friendship STEM Robotics Festival, timed to mark the 50th anniversary of Laos’ National Day.

In her opening speech, Vietnamese Consul General of Vietnam in Pakse Ta Phuong Dung described workforce development as a core pillar of the bilateral special partnership. The festival, she said, is designed to introduce teachers and students to STEM robotics, building critical thinking, teamwork, and hands-on learning needed for the Industry 4.0 era. STEM Robotics is a subject where science, technology, engineering and mathematics converge in robot design and programming.

The event grew out of training courses launched in July by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse, the Vietnam STEM Alliance and Kidscode Academy. Dung said she hopes the day would spur Champasak authorities to roll out STEM education more broadly across the province and southern Laos.

Phimphone Phandanouvong, Vice Chairman of the Champasak Provincial Administration, wished for more opportunities for Lao students to study science and technology in Vietnam to support national development.

The day-long event featured VEX AIM, VEX IQ and KCBot competitions, robot demonstrations and a STEM discovery zone with hands-on exhibits, including time-sensor circuits, sundials, rotating star maps, 3D paper models and fire-hand experiments.

Up to 12 teams from the Laos–Vietnam Friendship Primary School in Champasak, the Champasak - Lam Dong Gifted School, the provincial Boarding School for Ethnic Minorities, and ISL International School, competed with high skill and determination. The KCBot challenge map depicted the Vietnam–Laos friendship route through historical and cultural landmarks in both countries, including Hanoi, Luang Prabang, Vientiane, Hue, and Champasak, while a VEX VR task required participants to render the two national flags. Around 100 additional students joined interactive STEM activities.

The Champasak-Lam Dong Gifted School dominated the results, taking first place in both KCBot and VEX VR and second in VEX AIM. The Laos-Vietnam Friendship Primary School came first in VEX AIM and third in VEX VR. The boarding school placed second in KCBot and VEX VR, while ISL International School took third in VEX VR and VEX AIM.

On this occasion, the Consulate General and teachers from schools in Gia Lai province presented STEM kit sets as gifts to the four participating schools./.