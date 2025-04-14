Ceremony remembers soldiers of Hoang Sa Flotilla

At the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

A ceremony was held at An Vinh communal house in Ly Son district, the central province of Quang Ngai on April 13 to pay tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for safeguarding Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly).

According to Vietnam’s feudal state history, the Hoang Sa Flotilla was set up in 17th century when the Nguyen Lords began their reign in the south of the country. The flotilla consisted of 70 skilled fishermen from An Vinh and An Hai villages in the Sa Ky estuary area (now part of Son Tinh and Binh Son districts), as well as from An Vinh and An Hai villages on Ly Son island, Quang Ngai province.

They braved roaring waves and storms to survey sea routes, plant markers and steles affirming the national sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa. Their missions were full of danger, and many of them never returned to land.

Thus, before the soldiers left for their missions, a feast was held for them, hence the beginning of the tradition.

During the ritual, paper boats with effigies of sailors are launched into the sea and respects are paid to the lost sailors’ symbolic tombs.

Le khao le the linh Hoang Sa (Feast and Commemoration Festival for Hoang Sa Soldiers) is often organised in the second and the third lunar months. It reflects Vietnam’s history of protecting the national sovereignty in the East Sea, especially over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa.

Secretary of the Ly Son district Party Committee Nguyen Minh Tri said the ceremony has been recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in the social practice and belief category. Local authorities are working to “theatricalise” it to better serve tourists, he added./.