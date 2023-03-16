Making news
Ceremony marks 70th anniversary of Vietnamese photography’s traditional day
The event was held by the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) and the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Congratulating VAPA and photographers on their significant achievements over the last 70 years, Nguyen Trong Nghia, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, said the country’s revolutionary photography has shown impressive development and made important contributions to the national reunification, construction, and defence. It has created a treasure of extremely valuable photos about the land and people of Vietnam, helping popularise the country’s fine values to the society and the world.
He particularly highlighted the role of photographers during resistance wars, describing them as witnesses to history who were present on battlefields to capture glorious images of the Vietnamese army and people in the struggles for national independence, freedom, and reunification. Many of the photographers laid down their lives on battlefields, leaving priceless pictures standing the test of time.
The official applauded the development and diversity of Vietnam’s photography in recent years, which has helped with the implementation of political tasks, met people’s art enjoyment demand, and also served as a bridge connecting the country with the world.
He expressed his belief that Vietnam’s photography sector, with VAPA being the core, will make new strides and obtain greater attainments in the time ahead.
Looking back on Vietnam’s photography development, VAPA Chairwoman Tran Thi Thu Dong said that recognising the strength of communications via images during the period of preparing for the resistance war against France, on March 15, 1953, then President Ho Chi Minh signed off Decree 147/SL on the establishment of the “National Enterprise of Cinema and Photography of Vietnam”, an important milestone in the development of the country’s photography and cinema sectors.
March 15 was chosen by the State as the traditional day of Vietnam’s photography on December 16, 2002./