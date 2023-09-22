Ceremony marks 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations

A ceremony, co-organised by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association (VJFA) and the Foreign Ministry, took place in Hanoi on September 21 evening to celebrate five decades of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan (September 21, 1973 - 2023).



Addressing the event, Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, underscored the countries’ people-to-people exchange history spanning over 13 centuries and 50 years of cooperation and development.



Vietnam and Japan hold a trustworthy and close partnership covering myriad fields from politics, economy, trade, investment to human resources, culture, education, science-technology, and people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges, she said.



Mai, also Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, said the growth of the ties reflects their peoples’ aspiration for peace, development and prosperity of the two countries, contributing to similar progress regionally and globally.



Noting that the 50th anniversary is a favourable point for the sides to look to new future prospects, the Party official affirmed despite complex developments and fluctuations in the region and the world, Vietnam always considers Japan an important and long-term partner.



Japan's Crown Prince Akishino, who is on a visit to Vietnam with his spouse, said there have been lively and dynamic bilateral exchange activities taking place, particularly between Vietnamese and Japanese youth and between their localities.



He held that the sides’ exchanges have developed steadily over the years, with their cooperative relationship becoming increasingly deep and extensive in such diverse fields as economy, agriculture, and environment, among many others.



Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio cited the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)’s latest survey, which shows Vietnam is the second most favourite foreign business destination for Japanese firms in the future behind the US. Vietnamese is also the second biggest foreign community in Japan considering the numbers of expatriates and students.



The diplomat said young people are active in linking the nations in multiple areas, including IT, high technology, business, and art. The 50th anniversary opens up more opportunities for the Vietnam-Japan relations to grow stronger, he stressed./.