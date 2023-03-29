Ceremony marks 20th anniversary of NA Standing Committee's Board for People's Aspiration

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony in Hanoi on March 28 to mark the 20th founding anniversary of the NA Standing Committee’s Board for People's Aspiration and award it with a second-lass Labour Order.



Speaking at the event, head of the board Duong Thanh Binh said the people's aspiration work has contributed to strengthening the trust of voters and the public in the Party and State, serving as an important channel for constituents nationwide to convey their aspirations to the NA, the Government and judicial agencies, and a bridge to build fine relationships between the NA and voters and people.



NA Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man underlined the Party and State’s special attention to the people's aspiration work. He asked the board to work closely with the Government and its organs, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front to fulfill the assigned tasks and send monthly reports on emerging, complex and prolonged issues to competent agencies.

It was assigned to continue improving the quality of its reports; effectively review and monitor the settlement of complaints and denunciations when requested by the NA Standing Committee.

The board was also tasked with working closely with agencies concerned to build the NA Party Delegation’s project on continuing to reform and improve the quality and effectiveness of the NA’s people's aspiration work, thus laying a legal foundation to fine-tune regulations on the work and further improving the effective coordination between the board and the NA’s Ethnic Council and committees, and the NA Standing Committee’s organs.

Man urged leaders and officials of the board to regularly update and grasp the Party and State’s regulations, especially those of public concern.



He believed that the board will accomplish its assigned tasks, thus deserving trust of voters and people nationwide.

At the ceremony, on behalf of Party and State leaders, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presented a second-class Labour Order to the Board for People's Aspiration./.