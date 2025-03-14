Ceremony held to commemorate 64 fallen naval officers, soldiers in Gac Ma battle

Participants at the ceremony commemorate 64 naval officers and soldiers who sacrificed their lives on Gac Ma (Johnson South) Reef, part of Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly), to defend the nation's sovereignty over seas and islands 37 years ago. (Photo: VNA)

A solemn ceremony was held in Hai Chau district of the central city of Da Nang on March 14 to commemorate 64 naval officers and soldiers who sacrificed their lives on Gac Ma (Johnson South) Reef, part of Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly), to defend the nation's sovereignty over seas and islands 37 years ago.



At the ceremony, family members of the fallen soldiers, local officials, war veterans, and former military personnel who used to be stationed in Truong Sa gathered to pay their respects to the martyrs. They observed a moment of silence and offered incense in tribute to the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the Fatherland.



Nguyen Van Tan, head of the liaison committee for Truong Sa soldiers in Da Nang in the 1984-1988 period, highlighted Vietnam's proud history - a history shaped by the relentless struggle for independence, freedom, and territorial sovereignty. He called the Gac Ma naval battle a shining symbol of bravery, embodying the spirit of “sacrifice for the nation’s survival” demonstrated by the young naval heroes.



On March 14, 1988, engineering soldiers of the Vietnam People’s Navy stood resolutely on Gac Ma with a unwavering commitment to protecting the national flag amid the vast sea. They faced death head-on, yet refused to retreat or surrender, creating an immortal circle of pride in the East Sea. The 64 soldiers, including nine from Da Nang and one from Quang Nam, laid down their lives.



Le Thi Lan, the mother of martyr Nguyen Huu Loc, shared a heart-wrenching memory of her son. At just 20 years old, he enlisted in the navy, and less than a year later, the family received the devastating news of his death. Though the pain of losing him will never fade, she expressed immense pride in his sacrifice for the nation’s sovereignty.



War veterans and former military personnel who used to be stationed in Truong Sa talk to relatives of the fallen soldiers. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Van Hien, Vice Chairman of DACINCO Construction Investment Co. Ltd., paid tribute to the soldiers' sacrifice, saying their courage is not only a source of national pride but also a guiding light for future generations. He emphasised that it is the responsibility of every Vietnamese people to honour their memory by upholding the values they fought for and contributing to the nation's prosperity.



The ceremony also saw the attendance of students from Dong A University, who offered incense in tribute to the fallen heroes. Nguyen Thi Thuy Trang, a student of the university, expressed her emotion when attending the event. This is a reminder of the nation’s proud history and the unwavering loyalty of the soldiers who risked everything to protect the nation’s sacred land and sea, she said, vowing to carry this sense of pride and duty in her studies and future endeavours to help build a stronger, more prosperous Vietnam.



On this occasion, the Dong A University and DACINCO presented gifts to the families of the fallen soldiers./.