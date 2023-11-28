Ceremony celebrates 50-year Vietnam-France diplomatic ties

The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Vietnam-France Friendship and Cooperation Association on November 27 held a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-France diplomatic relations (1973-2023).

Representatives from Vietnamese agencies, ministries, and organisations and the French Embassy in Vietnam, French organisations, and businesses attended the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, VUFO President Phan Anh Son said that for years, the Governments and people of Vietnam and France always treasured and constantly cultivated the two countries’ relations in all fields and at all levels.

He emphasised that during the past 50 years, along with the Party's and State’s foreign affairs activities, people-to-people exchanges have made practical contributions to strengthening mutual understanding, promoting diverse and effective cooperation in all fields, and creating a solid foundation for bilateral relations to develop.

Nguyen Thuy Anh, President of the Vietnam-France Friendship and Cooperation Association, said that France has been not only Vietnam’s leading economic and trade partner in Europe and the largest European donor to Vietnam for decades, but also the country with which Vietnam has the most vibrant people-to-people exchanges, she said, adding that medicine, education, science, technology, culture, and tourism are areas where the people of the two countries have been cultivating a strong and cohesive relationship.

French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet appreciated the role of the VUFO, the Vietnam-France Friendship and Cooperation Association, and friendship organisations of the two countries in organising many foreign affairs activities that help consolidate and develop the friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between the two nations over the past years.

He affirmed he is willing to support and create favourable conditions for strengthening people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.



At the celebration, participants enjoyed some famous French music performances staged by Vietnamese artists and students./.