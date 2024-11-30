Central tourism hub works hard to attract more holiday-makers

Visitors from the RoK in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

The tourism sector of the central city of Da Nang has intensified its promotion and marketing efforts to attract more tourists from key target markets including China, Japan, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia, according to Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Truong Thi Hong Hanh.

It successfully connected new flight routes that were recently launched, such as the Da Nang - Ahmedabad (India), and flights of Malaysia Airlines to the city, contributing to meeting the growing travel demand and opening up new opportunities for economic, education, and culture cooperation, Hanh said.

Many tourism promotion programmes were conducted in regions of China in November this year, aiming to provide information about destinations, new products, events, festivals, the environment, and programmes targeting MICE tourists and weddings; and at the same time gather feedback and proposals from travel agencies regarding the resumption of flights from Chengdu (China) to Da Nang, as well as policies for cooperation and attracting tourists between the two localities, she noted.

The department is focusing on introducing beach resort tourism, cultural, and cuisine tourism, shopping and MICE tourism, golf and wedding tourism, and festivals of Da Nang to partners and travel agents in Kunming, Chongqing, and Yunnan of China at a Vietnamese culture-tourism festival in Kunming and a programme to promote the Vietnamese culture and tourism in Chongqing which were organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

Da Nang has long been a favourite destination for Chinese tourists. Its promotion activities aim to showcase Da Nang as a safe, friendly, and hospitable tourism destination, towards connecting with partners, updating information about its new products, and promoting the opening of new flight routes from large Chinese cities to Da Nang in the near future.

China consistently remained a key market for Da Nang's tourism in 2016 – 2019, with a stable annual growth in tourist numbers. In 2019, Da Nang connected 26 regular and charter flight routes to major Chinese cities.

Da Nang continues to solidify its reputation as an attractive, safe, green, clean, and hospitable destination, consistently earning international recognition through awards and traveller accolades. The central city is projected to welcome 10.3 million tourists in 2024, up 39% year-on-year, including an estimated 4.2 million foreigners. The central tourism hub aims to serve 10.5 million holiday-makers in 2025, up 6% from 2024./.