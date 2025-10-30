Making news
Central Relief Committee allocates 16.2 million USD to 17 disaster-affected localities
The Central Relief Committee under the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee has recently allocated three rounds of aid totalling 428 billion VND (16.2 million USD) to support 17 provinces and cities in addressing the consequences of storms and floods.
Of the total, Thai Nguyen province has received 45 billion VND; Nghe An and Ha Tinh, 40.5 billion VND each; Quang Tri, 35.5 billion VND; Cao Bang and Tuyen Quang, 35 billion VND each; and Lang Son, 30.5 billion VND.
According to the Central Relief Committee, as of 16:00 on October 29, agencies, businesses, organisations, and individuals both domestically and abroad had pledged over 1.1 trillion VND in donations through its accounts.
Of the total, 494 billion VND has already been transferred to the committee’s accounts. Vingroup has pledged 500 billion VND through the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee. Since October 2, its Thien Tam Fund has coordinated with local VFF Committees to conduct surveys and distribute aid directly to affected areas, disbursing over 211 billion VND so far.
Other contributions transferred directly to local VFF accounts include Hanoi (100 billion VND), Can Tho (2.5 billion VND), Ecopark Group (10 billion VND), Samsung Vietnam (5 billion VND), and Honda Vietnam (1 billion VND)./.