Central region at risk of flooding, landslides, strong cold spell to hit North
With a widespread spell of heavy rain affecting much of the central region, raising water levels on many rivers, a flooding episode is forecast on rivers from Ha Tinh to Khanh Hoa from November 17-20. Meanwhile, the northern region is about to enter a strong cold spell.
According to Nguyen Van Huong, the head of the weather forecasting office at the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, in addition to rising river levels, this round of heavy rain will bring risks of urban flooding, flash floods and landslides in areas from Ha Tinh to eastern Quang Ngai, with particular concern for Quang Ngai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa provinces and the eastern part of Lam Dong province. However, Huong noted that this rain drive will not be as intense as the previous one that affected the central region from October 25-30, as the easterly winds are weaker and the low-pressure trough is less active.
He added that rainfall patterns this time are more variable. From November 15-8, rain has been forecast to extend from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai (including eastern Kon Tum), Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa.
From November 19, rainfall is expected to ease from Hue northwards, while shifting further southwards and becoming more scattered. Therefore, despite the much stronger cold spell compared to late October, the likelihood of extreme or record-breaking rainfall similar to that seen at the end of October remains low.
Regarding the cold conditions in the northern and north-central regions, Huong described this as the strongest cold spell since the start of winter, moving directly from north to south.
Between the night of November 17 and 19, the North will also experience rain. The combination of rain and strong cold air will cause a sharp drop in temperatures across the northern region and the provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh. The coldest days are expected on November 18-19, with 12-14 degrees Celsius in the northern delta and north-central region, 8-11 degrees in upland areas, and below 7 degrees in some high-mountain localities. From November 20, rainfall will decrease, and the North will shift to dry, deep cold at night and early morning, with sunny days.
Huong warned that frost and ice may appear between November 20 and 23, especially in northern mountainous and midland areas./.