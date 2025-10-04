Central Public Security Party Organisation opens 8th Congress, with key leaders attending

Leaders and former Party and State leaders and delegates at the 8th Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation for the 2025 - 2030 term. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam attended and delivered a speech at the 8th Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation for the 2025 – 2030 term, which opened in Hanoi on October 4.The congress also saw the presence of former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, State President Luong Cuong, former State President Truong Tan Sang, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, former Chairpersons of the National Assembly Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; and former permanent members of the Secretariat General Le Hong Anh and Tran Quoc Vuong.It was also attended by Politburo members: Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien; Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh; Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac; Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of its Organisation Commission Le Minh Hung; Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the its Inspection Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc; Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang; President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang; standing member of the 14th Party Congress Document Subcommittee Nguyen Van Nen; Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai; along with several Secretaries of the Party Central Committee.In his opening remarks, General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, and Minister of Public Security, emphasised that the congress holds special significance, affirming the growth and maturity of the People’s Public Security force after 80 years of building, fighting, and developing under the leadership of the Party.It marks a milestone that opens up a new chapter in the development of the Party Organisation and the entire People’s Public Security force, all for the successful realisation of the Party’s strategic goals, for peace, stability, sustainable and high-quality development, and the comprehensive improvement of people’s living standards.Quang stressed that the decisions adopted at the congress will serve as the foundation for further enhancing the leadership capacity and combat strength of the Central Public Security Party Organisation as well as Party organisations within the People’s Public Security force; building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern force; consolidating and strengthening its potential and power to safeguard national security and social order in response to the demands of the new revolutionary period.