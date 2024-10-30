Central provinces inundated, begin to tackle aftermath of Storm Trami

Central provinces are inundated due to Storm Trami (Photo: VNA)

Localities in the central region are ramping up efforts to handle the devastation caused by Storm Trami, which made landfall in the early afternoon of October 27.

In the central province of Quang Binh, heavy rains over the past two days have affected over 17,000 households in Dong Hoi city and the districts of Quang Ninh, Le Thuy, Bo Trach, Tuyen Hoa, and Minh Hoa. Floodwaters have isolated 44 villages and submerged 70 locations on national and provincial highways.

Its southern district Le Thuy has been hardest hit, with over 12,361 houses inundated. Roads in the district centre are deeply flooded, with transportation nearly paralysed. Local authorities have deployed personnel to high-risk areas, such as Van Thuy and Thai Thuy communes, and the low-lying communes of Phong Thuy, Loc Thuy, An Thuy, and Phu Tho, to assist residents in relocating to safer places.

In Quang Tri province, heavy rains triggered severe flooding in various areas in the districts of Vinh Linh, Hai Lang, Cam Lo, Trieu Phong, Cam Lo and Gio Linh. The rising floodwaters isolated many villages in the mountainous districts of Huong Hoa and Dakrong. As of October 28 morning, the province had evacuated 937 households with 2,423 people.

As of 10am on October 28, one person was reported missing in Quang Binh province while two others dead in Thua Thien-Hue province and four injured in Quang Nam province. As many as 295 houses in Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam and Da Nang were damaged, while some 15,200 others submerged, and 431ha of crops and fruit trees inundated.

Da Nang city has 177 transformer stations yet to be restored, and some areas still without power. The city is currently making efforts to handle these incidents.

To cope with the storm, the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has requested provinces and cities to strictly implement the Prime Minister’s Official Dispatch No. 110/CD-TTg dated October 24, the ministry's Official Dispatch No. 7966/CD-BNN-DD dated October 22, and the direction of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha at a meeting in response to Storm Trami on October 27.

Provinces and cities were asked to clean up the environment to stabilise livelihoods, arrange staff round-the-clock, and regularly report the situation to the department./.