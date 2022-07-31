Central Military Hospital receives hygiene excellence award

Central Military Hospital 108 is among the five to receive the Asia Pacific Hand Hygiene Excellence Award and Innovation Award 2021 for excellently performing hand hygiene at the recent Hand Hygiene Excellence Award Ceremony 2022 in Singapore.

The award opens up opportunities for the hospital to strengthen local and international cooperation in exchanging infection control experiences and maintaining hand hygiene improvement.

The Asia Pacific Hand Hygiene Excellence and Innovation Award was initiated by the Asia Pacific Association for Infection Control in collaboration with the Hospital (BV) University of Geneva in 2010. It honours medical facilities with the best hand hygiene programme in the region and encourages excellent hand hygiene models to improve patient safety.

Overcoming difficulties given by the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, the hospital's Faculty of Infectious Diseases was one among more than 20 candidates reaching the final round.

It has made great efforts in launching the hand hygiene movement, educating awareness about the importance of hand hygiene and strengthening monitoring and supervision. On June 2, after going through a strict evaluation process based on actual data and images from the hospital's five-year report, the hospital became one of the five winning medical facilities to receive the Asia Pacific Hand Hygiene Excellence Award 2021 alongside representatives from Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and India.

Previously, four other Vietnamese hospitals had also received the award, namely the National Children's Hospital in 2019, the HCM City's University of Medical Centre in 2015, the Hung Vuong Hospital in 2013, and the Cho Ray Hospital in 2012./.