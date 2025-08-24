Central localities ban vessels from going to sea as Storm Kajiki approaches

The Nghe An Border Guard has mobilised 500 officers and soldiers along with 3 ships, 8 boats and 30 cars ready to perform rescue missions. (Photo: VNA)

Central coastal localities have ordered a ban on vessels going out to sea starting August 24 as Storm Kajiki, the fifth storm to form in the East Sea this year, moves closer to Vietnam’s mainland.

The storm, which strengthened from a tropical depression on August 23, is forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rains and rough seas from Thanh Hoa to Hue, posing high risks of flooding, landslides and damage to coastal and offshore activities.

In Quang Tri, provincial authorities ordered all fishing boats and transport vessels to stay ashore from 7am on August 24 until the storm passes. The province has 8,725 registered vessels with nearly 24,200 workers. As of early August 23, 634 boats with 2,860 crew members were still operating offshore. Border guard forces have been instructed to maintain communication and call on them to take safe shelters before 10am on August 24.

Units have also been deployed to help fishermen secure their boats at anchorages and guide families in reinforcing vessels against collisions during the storm. The provincial Border Guard Command has set up task forces with vehicles and rescue equipment ready for emergencies.

Provincial leaders have urged strict application of the “four on-the-spot” principle – on-site command, forces, means and logistics – while warning localities not to be passive. They have also asked agencies to provide timely information to residents about heavy rains, flash floods and landslides that may accompany the storm.

In Nghe An, authorities banned all vessels, including fishing boats and transport ships, from sailing from 5am on August 24.

The local border guard force has already informed more than 400 vessels with over 2,100 workers of the storm’s movements, while assisting locals in securing boats and reinforcing houses. By the afternoon of August 23, nearly 3,000 fishing boats with 13,200 workers had been accounted for, with no vessels reported in dangerous areas. About 500 soldiers, three ships and 30 vehicles have been placed on standby for rescue operations.

Fishing vessels of Thuan An ward, Hue city are anchored before the storm. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ngai authorities have ordered a halt to passenger ferries between Sa Ky and Ly Son Island once winds reach level 6. They also instructed officials to call back fishing boats near Hoang Sa and northern waters, urging them to either leave hazardous zones or take shelter immediately.

In mountainous districts, local forces are checking residential areas at risk of flash floods and landslides, with plans to relocate households if necessary.

According to a quick report from the provincial Border Guard Command, the whole province has 581 vessels with 4,771 workers operating in the sea areas. There are 5,841 vessels anchored at the ports. All of the above vessels have received information about the developments and movement direction of the storm.

Meanwhile, in Hue city, local farmers rushed to harvest their summer-autumn rice crop before the storm arrives. Authorities have also ordered more than 100 offshore fishing boats to return to ports and relocated hundreds of small boats inland for safety.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has asked 12 provinces and cities, including Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang, Quang Ngai and Gia Lai, to urgently reinforce dykes, reservoirs and irrigation works ahead of heavy rains and flooding.

As of August 23, Storm Kajiki had packed winds of level 8 (62 – 74 km/h), with gusts up to level 10 (89 – 102 km/h) , moving west-northwest at 25km per hour. Forecasters warned it could intensify further, reaching levels 11–12 with gusts of level 15 (167 – 183 km/h) when approaching the central coast between Thanh Hoa and Hue on August 25.

Authorities have warned people in coastal and low-lying areas to remain alert, follow official instructions and prepare for possible evacuations./.